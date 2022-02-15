MOULTRIE - Both the Colquitt County girls and boys basketball teams had what appeared to be safe leads in their Region 1-7A tournament play-in games against Camden County on Tuesday on the William Bryant Court, but both ended up losing in frustrating fashion.
The Lady Packers had a 12-point lead with 6 1/2 minutes left in the game against the Lady Wildcats, but lost 51-50 and will be the region’s No. 4 team in the state tournament.
The Colquitt County boys were up 19 at the half, but were outscored 22-2 in the third quarter and went on to lose in overtime 61-55.
Both teams will go on the road to play Region 3 champions in the first round of the tournament, which will begin next Tuesday.
The Lady Packers had defeated the Camden County girls in the two regular-season meetings and seemed to have Tuesday game in hand when Gracie Belle Paulk scored on a put-back to give Colquitt a 40-28 lead with 6:56 left in the game.
But the Lady Packers were outscored 23-10 the rest of the way and now will have to take the bus to Kennesaw to meet Region 3 champion Harrison in the first round.
“I didn’t see that one coming,” said Williams, whose girls will take a 13-10 record into the state tournament. “I told our girls that Camden was going to beat somebody.
“We were inconsistent, just like we’ve been all year. We are just going to have to regroup and prepare ... take it day by day.”
Camden, which lost all six of its regular-season region games, will meet No. 2 seed Lowndes at 6 p.m. Thursday when the region tournament begins in earnest.
Colquitt led 46-36 when Carliss Johnson drove the length of the court to score a layup, but Camden scored the next nine points in a row to pull to within one at 46-45.
Williams called a timeout, but it did not help for long.
Colquitt’s Amareyia Knighton scored to stop the bleeding briefly, but Camden got back-to-back baskets from Taylor Rietvelt and Virginia Shorts to finally get the lead at 49-48.
The Lady Wildcats held on to it the rest of the way.
Senior Heaven Robinson led the Lady Packers with 16 points in her final game on the William Bryant Court.
Gracie Belle Paulk had 13; Carliss Johnson had 10; Ameris Johnson had five; Knighton had four; and D’Zeriyah Polite had two.
Camden, which sank six 3-pointers, was led by Andrea Seay, who had 14 points.
The boys game was astonishing.
The Packers outscored the Wildcats 21-4 in the second quarter and led 29-10 at the half.
The third quarter was a near-reversal of the second, with Camden outscoring the Packers 22-2.
The Wildcats finally took the lead at 32-31 on a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the period.
The Packers never were able to wrestle the lead away from the Wildcats in the final quarter, but did manage to tie the game at 49-49 on a tip-in by I’marius Bussie at the buzzer.
The Packers had a couple of leads early in the four-minute overtime, the last of which came on a layup by Montana Edwards to make it 53-51.
But Camden quickly tied it on a layup of its own, then took the lead for good on another layup with 47.9 seconds left.
A Dy Williams basket pulled the Packers to within one at 56-55 with 24.4 seconds left, but the Wildcats hit five unanswered free throws in the final 15.2 seconds.
Nathan Harden led the Packers with 14 points, including 10 in the second quarter.
Cameron Johnson had 12, including 10 in the fourth quarter and two in overtime.
Edwards had 11, Bussie added 10 and Williams had eight.
The Packers, who split their regular-season games with Camden, will take a 7-17 record into the postseason.
Camden will play No. 2 seed Tift County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Tift.
