MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County girls and boys basketball teams scored a combined 31 second-half points on Friday on the William Bryant Court and dropped pair of Region 1-7A games to visiting Lowndes.
The Lady Packers, after scoring 33 points in the first half, including 18 in the second quarter, managed just three free throws in the third quarter and seven points in the fourth quarter to fall 49-43.
The loss drops the Colquitt County girls to 8-8 overall and 1-2 in the region.
The Vikettes scored the first nine points of the game, but Colquitt rallied behind three Gracie Belle Paulk baskets to lead 15-14 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Packers played even better in the second quarter, which began with a long 3-pointer by Paulk.
Colquitt led by as many as 12 in the quarter and was up 33-24 at the half.
But in the second half, the Lady Packers could not solve the Vikettes' pressing defense and managed just two free throws by Ameris Johnson and another by Jamya Moore in the third quarter and three baskets and another Johnson free throw in the final quarter.
Carliss Johnson led the Lady Packers with 16 points. Amareyia Knighton added 10.
Paulk had nine; Ameris Johnson, five; D'Zeriyah Polite, 2; and Moore, 1.
The Vikettes raise their record to 13-4 overall and 2-1 in the region.
Otaifo Esenabhalu had 13 points to lead the Lowndes girls. Kaci Demps and Amyah Espanol each had 12.
The Colquitt County boys trailed by just three at the half, but scored just nine points in the third quarter and were down by nine heading into the final eight minutes.
But in the first 59 seconds of fourth quarter, the Packers had pulled to within a point of the Vikings.
Montana Edwards opened the quarter by hitting a pair of free throws, then drained a 3-pointer with 22 seconds gone to pull the Packers to within four at 40-36.
Then, with 7:01 left in the game, Edwards connected on another 3-pointer to cut the Lowndes lead to one at 40-39.
But the Vikings rang up the next eight points to extend their lead to 48-39 with 27 seconds left and held on for the 50-43 win.
Edwards and Nathan Harden led the Packers with 12 points each. Dy Williams added 10.
Cameron Johnson had six and Avari Blackwell had three.
J.J. Williams led Lowndes with 13 points. Darmarcus Black had 10.
The Colquitt County boys fall to 6-11 overall and 1-2 in the region.
The Vikings are now 13-2 and have won all three of their region games.
Colquitt County will play host to Monroe beginning at 6 p.m on Saturday.
