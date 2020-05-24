Colquitt County High School has received the 2019-2020 Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award for Region 1-7A.
The award, presented by Georgia’s Electric Membership Cooperatives and the Georgia High School Association, honors schools that demonstrated “impeccable sportsmanship during the 2019-2020 school year,” according to the GHSA.
The GHSA region secretaries select winners based on sportsmanship demonstrated throughout the school year.
Georgia’s EMCs and the GHSA have sponsored the awards since 2006.
Of this and that:
• Colquitt County High rising senior defensive lineman Zy Brockington has announced that he has committed to playing at the University of Memphis.
He joins four other Packers who have committed to playing collegiately in 2021: Lemeke Brockington, at Minnesota; Omar Daniels, at Kansas State; T.J. Spradley, at Kent State; and Jahiem Ward, at Austin Peay.
A number of others are weighing offers, including Tajh Sanders, West Virginia, TCU, Arkansas, Nebraska and Michigan State; Gamal Wallace, Austin Peay; Traveon Tuff, Kentucky Wesleyan; Dijmon “Baby D” Wheeler, South Alabama; and Denzel Coates, Tennessee Valley.
• Speaking of Lemeke Brockington, who has 83 receptions for 1,527 yards and 19 touchdowns the last two seasons, the rising senior receiver was singled out by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as one of Class 7A’s top returning offensive players.
Also on the list are quarterback Jacurri Brown of Lowndes, offensive lineman Micah Morris of Camden County and running back Jamie Felix, also of Camden County.
• Among the members of the 2019 Colquitt County football team expected to get a chance to play collegiately next season is defensive end Nathan Bell, who will walk on at Georgia Tech.
Bell missed his junior season with an injury, but played exceedingly well for the Packers on the defensive line last fall.
• Now that the GHSA has announced that it will allow its member schools to begin summer conditioning programs on June 8, six former Packers now Georgia high school head coaches will start getting their teams ready for what they hope will be a 2020 season.
This fall, Sean Calhoun will begin his fifth season as the head coach at Carrollton, where he has a 43-9 record. The Trojans were 12-1 last season.
Tim Cokely is preparing for his fifth season at White County, where he has a 15-17 record after going 5-5 in 2019.
In 26 seasons at six schools, including a stint at Colquitt County from 2005-2007, Cokley has a 168-87-0 career record. He was 14-18 while in Moultrie.
Robert Craft is coming off his most successful season at North Forsyth. The Raiders were 7-5 last year. In four seasons, Craft has posted a 19-24 record.
In Thomasville, Zach Grage will be entering his fifth season as the head coach of the Bulldogs. Grage has posted a 33-16 record with Thomasville, including a 9-5 record last season.
After not coaching last year, Rush Propst has taken over the Valdosta program this year. He posted a 119-35 record as the head coach at Colquitt County from 2008-2018.
Reggie Stancil will be back for his fourth season as the head coach at Peachtree Ridge, where he has posted a 6-24 record. The Lions were 3-7 in 2019.
Jeff Hammond was the head coach at Spalding last season, but left to return to South Georgia, where he is now the offensive coordinator at Coffee.
• And on a sad note, Tommy Palmer, the longtime host of the Georgia High School Football Radio Scoreboard Show, announced last week that he has entered hospice care with lung cancer.
For years, high school fans have tuned into Palmer’s show on football Friday nights, catching up on scores from around the state. He also was a commentator on GPB-TV’s state football championship games coverage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.