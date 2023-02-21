MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County eighth-grade baseball team broke a 1-1 tie by scoring four runs in the bottom of fifth and three more in the sixth to defeat Hahira 8-1 on Tuesday at Packer Park.
Bowen DeRosso pitched the first five innings and gave up just one unearned run and one hit. He struck out seven.
Bryce Roberts went the final two innings and did not allow a run or a hit and struck out four.
The two pitchers also had big games at the plate.
DeRosso went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs.
Roberts was 3-for-4, scoring two runs and driving in a pair.
Also taking part in the eighth-grade team’s offensive outburst were Carter Penuel, who had two hits; Carter Summerlin and Jalyn Pace, who each had a double; and James Horne, Jake Rowell and Judson Taylor, who each had a single.
The victory raises the eighth-grade team’s record to 5-1. The young Packers have outscored their opponents by a combined 51-17.
The eighth-graders will travel to Valdosta for 4 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 23.
