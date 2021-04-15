MOULTRIE — After lopsided wins in their first two games of the Deep South Baseball Conference tournament, the Colquitt County eighth-grade team will play Tift County at 4 p.m. today at Packer Park for the championship.
The weather forecast is not good, however, with rain expected most of the afternoon. If the game is postponed, it will be played at 4 p.m. Monday.
The top-seeded Packers, now 16-2, defeated Valdosta 25-3 in three innings on Tuesday and then blanked Hahira 9-0 on Wednesday.
Both games were at Packer Park.
The Packers defeated Tift County 13-2 and 6-0 in the two regular-season meetings, but Colquitt County coach Matt Key remains wary.
“They are in the championship for a reason,” Key said. “They are a really good team and this isn’t the regular season.
“They will give us all the competition and fight that we want. Should be a great game.”
Key says his players have practiced hard and improved each day.
“We’ve learned lessons about sportsmanship, team morale and never taking any game or lead for granted, always giving 100% effort and focus from the first pitch to the last, whether on the field or supporting from the dugout.
“Hopefully, the culmination of all this will result in a 17-2 record and a conference championship.”
