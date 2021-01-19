Three Colquitt County High football seniors helped lead Georgia to a 14-13 victory over Florida in the the War of the Border all-star game held last weekend at Thomas County Central’s Jacket Nest in Thomasville. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak by the Georgia team in the annual contest. Representing Colquitt County in the game were, from left, offensive guard Nakia Benefield Jr., defensive tackle Vendarion Knighton, athletic trainer Tiffany Roberts and defensive end/linebacker Gamal Wallace. Knighton is holding the trophy he earned for being named the team’s Most Valuable Defensive Player. Georgia’s Most Valuable Offensive Player was Thomasville High quarterback Ronnie Baker.