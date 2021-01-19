id not get the full benefit of the preparations it offered before his first season in Moultrie.
Last year, of course, the Georgia High School Association scuttled spring football because of the raging coronavirus.
But the Packers overcame the loss of spring practice, a restricted summer program, a late start to the season and two virus-related quarantines to reach the state quarterfinals before finishing with a 9-1 record.
The virus is still a concern and could remain so into the spring.
But Rogers and his staff are preparing as if they will be working in May. A spring game against Cairo on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium is scheduled.
Right now, “We are just trying to have the best January we can,” Rogers said.
That includes making sure players are keeping their grades in order and staying in shape.
“The kids are doing great,” said Rogers, who has posted an 18-4 record in his first two seasons. “We’ve had a good turnout. The numbers are good.”
The staff has been working to get as many seniors as possible a place to continue their careers next season.
The first day of the national signing period begins on Wednesday, Feb. 3, and Rogers said some 10 players could turn in papers.
A signing ceremony is scheduled for 9 that morning in the high school gymnasium.
There could be several who sign after the traditional National Signing Day.
Two Packers — receiver Lemeke Brockington, who is already at Minnesota, and quarterback Xavier Williams, who is expected to enroll early at Charlotte — took advantage of the early signing date.
At least three members of the 2020 team — defensive lineman Zy Brockington (Memphis), defensive back Omar Daniels (Kansas State) and safety Jaheim Ward (Austin Peay) — have already made college decisions.
Rogers also said plans are being finalized for a banquet to honor the Packers. He said he expects it to be held in the second week of February.
Rogers said he expects to lose at least one member of his 2020 coaching staff.
“I’m hoping there won’t be major changes,” he said. “But the hiring season is just picking up. You never know.”
Next year’s schedule is likely to resemble the one that was originally to be used to start the 2020 season, with the first five games expected to be Marietta, Westlake, Cedar Grove, Valdosta and Heritage. Northside-Warner Robins and Alcovy also were on the schedule last year.
The site of the Marietta game is unclear, but the Packers will travel to Valdosta this season.
Colquitt also will go to Camden County and Lowndes and will play host to Tift County in the regular-season finale. Dates have not been released yet.
The Packers will have several key positions to fill for 2021. On defense, the entire starting secondary of cornerbacks Omar Daniels and TJ Spradley and safeties Jahiem Ward and Traveon Tuff must be replaceD.
Defensive end Zy Brockington, defensive tackle Vendarion Knighton and defensive end/linebacker Gamal Wallace also will graduate.
Brockington, Williams, receiver Orion Bonner, tackle Trey McCoy, guard Nakia Benefield Jr., center Tyler Meads and running back Jamaree Hill also must be replaced.
Snapper Max Parker and kicker Emmanuel Perez also will be gone.
