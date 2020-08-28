Colquitt County High, which was forced on Thursday to cancel football games on Sept. 4 and Sept. 11 because a number of players will have to quarantine after potential exposure to the coronavirus, has scheduled Banneker High of Atlanta to come to Moultrie on Sept. 18 for what will be the season-opener for both teams.
The players affected will have served a 14-day quarantine and will have gone through a five-day acclimation period that would make them eligible to play on Sept. 18.
The Packers now have seven confirmed games.
Banneker High plays in Region 3-5A. The Trojans were 4-6 last year.
The game will be the first between Colquitt County and Banneker.
