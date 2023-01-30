TOP REGION AWARD WINNERS
Connie Southwell/The Moultrie Observer
Shown at Sunday’s annual Colquitt County High Football Banquet are, from left, Region Player of the Year Neko Fann, Special Teams Player of the Year Brett Fitzgerald, Coach of the Year Sean Calhoun and Offensive Player of the Year Charlie Pace. Not shown is Jack Luttrell, the Utility Player of the Year, who is currently at the University of Tennessee.
TOP SCHOLARS
Connie Southwell/The Moultrie Observer
Colquitt County Principal Dan Chappuis, left, and head football coach Sean Calhoun, third from left, are shown with the football team’s top scholars. They are, from left, Will Robbins, 99.09 grade point average; Landon Griffin, 97.57; Will Tapscott, 92.16; and Keshawn Palmer, 94.2.
MOULTRIE - The 2022 state semifinalist and Region 1-7A champion Colquitt County football team was honored by an appreciative community on Sunday at the program’s annual banquet at the high school cafeteria.
All facets of the school’s football program were recognized, including the top individual performers on the 13-1 varsity team.
And while the Packers came up just short of their goal of reaching and winning the state championship last December, first-year head coach Sean Calhoun indicated the goal would be same next season.
He said he hoped next year’s postseason gathering would be a championship celebration.
Colquitt won the region championship by defeating the other four league members by a combined 156-55. The closest region game was the 24-6 win at Valdosta.
The Packers also averaged over 52 points in their first three state playoff games before coming up eight points short of a berth in the championship in the semifinal loss to Carrollton.
The 13-1 overall record was the best by a Packers team since the 2018 team went 14-1 and the 564 points it scored were the fourth-most in school history.
So it was not surprising that the Packers took five of the top Region 1-7A season-ending awards, including Coach of the Year, won by Calhoun; Player of the Year, quarterback Neko Fann; Offensive Player of the Year, running back Charlie Pace; Special Teams Player of the Year, sophomore kicker Brett Fitzgerald; and Utility Player of the Year, Jack Luttrell.
Luttrell, Pace, Fann, wide receiver Ny Carr and tight end Landen Thomas were named to the All-State team.
After certificates were presented to the freshmen, sophomore, junior and senior players, the program’s film crew was recognized by Greg Hall.
Head athletic trainer Ryan Kebler then introduced the staff that helped keep the Packers healthy and on the field last fall.
The first individual awards were presented by Principal Dan Chappuis and went to the four seniors who had the highest grade point averages.
Those awards went to receiver Will Robbins, who had a 99.09 grade point average; receiver Landon Griffin, 97.57; offensive tackle Keshaun Palmore, 94.2; and snapper Will Tapscott, 92.16.
Robbins also received Mr. Dependable Award, presented by Moultrie businessman Jimmy Jeter, who noted that current University of Georgia running back Daijun Edwards is a two-time winner of the award.
Palmore, who played the important left offensive tackle position, also earned the annual Rocky Jones Strong Man Award for his work in the weight room.
Griffin, in addition to being an outstanding student and a dependable pass catcher, received the Dale Williams Community Service Award.
While performing well in the classroom, Tapscott also was one of the most anonymously successful Packers as the team’s snapper and received the Ralph Taylor Special Teams Award.
The Knuck McCrary Fighting Spirit Award went to senior quarterback I’marius Bussie.
The Tom White Scrambler Award was presented to senior offensive guard Cole Holmes.
The annual Perseverance Award is presented in honor of former Packer and Florida State Seminole Cam Erving, who was first-round NFL draft choice in 2015 and now has played professionally for eight seasons, winning a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs.
This year’s winner was cornerback Carlos Moore.
Undersized, but quick and strong defensive tackle Julian Harper received the Dextra Polite Ultimate Competitor Award.
Harper missed two state playoff games after undergoing an appendectomy, but came back to play in the state semifinal game.
The Lavasky King Packer Pride Most Improved Player Award is named for the leading rusher on the 1994 state championship team who was tragically killed in a car wreck just weeks after the state title game.
This year’s winner is safety Lyric Thomas, who led the team with five interceptions. Thomas also has maintained a 3.089 grade point average.
The Character Award, named after longtime beloved and respected Moultrie High head coach Bud Willis, was presented by David “Bull” Durham, who played for Willis.
The award went to senior outside linebacker Daveon Hunt.
Luttrell, who was the team’s punter, punt returner and kickoff returner, scored three special teams touchdowns in 2022, including one on a punt return in the state semifinal game.
Already at the University of Tennessee, where he is a member of the Volunteers’ football team, Luttrell won the Virgil Seay Special Teams Award.
Qway McCoy, who had an outstanding senior season as a speedy outside linebacker, was presented with the Bobby Cobb True Grit Award.
The George A. Horkan Sportsmanship Award has been given to a deserving Packer since 1956.
This year, defensive coordinator Jeremy Rowell presented the award to cornerback Raheim “Diggie” McBride.
The Charlie Pippin Unsung Hero Award is presented in memory of the former three-year starting quarterback and University of Florida player who was killed in a 1970 car crash at age 25.
This year, the award went to two Packers: linebacker Jar’Dae Williams and tight end Jean Garcia.
The Friedlander Boar Hog Award is one of the most-coveted each year.
On Sunday, the award went to senior linebacker Kamal Bonner, who has already signed to play collegiately at North Carolina State.
Bonner, who was moved from safety to linebacker in his senior season, is already enrolled and attending classes in Raleigh.
Senior running back Charlie Pace, who rushed for 1,356 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022, received the Ray Goff Top Gun Award.
Pace put up those glowing numbers despite missing 2 1/2 games with an injured elbow.
His 8.6 yards per carry is a Packer record.
In his career, Pace rushed for 3,050 yards, which ranks fifth all-time at Colquitt County. His 43 career touchdowns rank fourth.
Calhoun honored out-going Touchdown Club president Ricky Griffin and also recognized the members of his leadership council: team captains Fann, Bussie, Palmore, Bonner and Pace.
Now in his second term at Colquitt County - he was a key offensive assistant in 2014 and 2015 when the Packers went 30-0 - Calhoun closed by thanking the seniors for the foundation they have laid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.