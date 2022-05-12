MOULTRIE - The 2022 Colquitt County football team will hold its sixth spring practice session on Saturday in the form of a scrimmage on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
The practice is scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon. Coach Sean Calhoun said the scrimmage portion is expected to start about 10:40 a.m.
The Packers also will practice next Monday and Wednesday at 3:50 p.m. before finishing the spring with a 7:30 p.m. game at Cairo on Friday, May 20.
Calhoun, who was named as the Packers head coach in January, said on Wednesday he has been pleased with the first four sessions.
“We’re learning,” he said. “It’s work in progress. I’m proud of the their eagerness to learn. We need them to want to learn and want to get better.”
Calhoun said that he and his staff moved some players to new positions, “and the kids are not shying away from that.”
“They haven’t shied away from anything we’ve asked them to do,” he said.
Calhoun added the Packers have been able to add to some players who have not been part of the program before.
“We’ve got five more practices and a game and they all matter,” Calhoun said. “Each day is a chance to learn and to get better.
“And we as a coaching staff, we are learning them too.”
The Colquitt County staff has just three holdovers from the 2021 team: cornerbacks coach Dextra Polite, receivers coach David Hill and offensive coordinator John Cooper.
Three former Colquitt County players - offensive line coach Bryce Giddens, tight ends coach Kiel Pollard and linebackers coach Bull Barge - have joined the staff this season.
The Packers went 8-3 last season under Justin Rogers, who left and has taken over the Thomas County Central program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.