MOULTRIE - A Georgia High School Association's universal coin toss has gone in Colquitt County's favor for the second week in a row and the Packers could play a state semifinal football game on Friday, Dec. 2, on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
The result of the coin toss to determine which teams will play at home if equally seeded teams qualify for the state semifinals determined that the top teams in the GHSA bracket will be designated as the home team.
If Colquitt County defeats North Gwinnett in the teams' quarterfinal game on Friday in The Hawg Pen, the Packers would have the top position in the bracket and would be the home team.
The bottom position in the bracket will be either Walton or Carrollton.
Walton, the No. 2 team from Region 5 cannot host a semifinal, since its opponent will be either Colquitt County or North Gwinnett, each a No. 1 seed.
But if Carrollton, the Region 2 champion wins, it would have to go to either Colquitt County or North Gwinnett because of result of the coin toss.
According to the GHSA website, "Per GHSA by-law 4.39, a 'universal' coin toss was conducted to determine which part of the bracket would be “home” in all classes of the football semifinals if the two competing teams are equal seeds.
The universal coin toss result determined that the TOP team in the official GHSA playoff bracket will be the designated home team in the semifinal round in cases where equal seeds meet.
This is only for games between equal seeds. In all other cases, the higher-seeded team will host as usual."
If the Packers can get by the Bulldogs on Friday, they will have benefited from the results of two GHSA coin tosses in the last two weeks.
The coin toss last week determined that a team in the bottom part of the bracket would host in the quarterfinals.
Both Colquitt County and North Gwinnett are No. 1 seeds and the favorable outcome of the coin toss kept the Packers from having to travel to Suwanee to meet the Bulldogs on Friday.
