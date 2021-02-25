MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County girls and boys tennis teams head into Friday’s first round of the Wildcat Invitational in Valdosta coming off a Thursday sweep at Tift County.
Both won convincingly, taking 4-1 decisions.
For the Packers, Mark Breedlove won 7-6, 6-2 at No. 1 singles; Zack Tucker won at No. 2 singles, 6–2, 6-0; and Jacob Icard won at No. 3 singles, 6‐1, 6-2.
Colin Faison and Luan Nguyen won their doubles match, 7-5, 6-3.
“We grew a lot today,” coach Mell Wier said. “We had some bad spots where our play was not what it needed to be. But we fought through.
“Breedlove and the No. 1 doubles were both down 2-5 in the first set and came back to win the set.”
The Packers are 4-0 and 3-0 in Region 1-7A.
Colquitt will play Lee County at 4 p.m. Friday in the first day of the Wildcat Invitational.
The Lady Packers also took all three singles matches, with Ava McCranie winning at No. 1, 6-1, 6-3; Eva Barnett winning at No. 2, 6-0, 6-0; and Odessa Dixon winning at No. 3, 6-3, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Karli Yarbrough and Hayden Roberts won 6-2, 6-3.
Ella Roberts and Carolyne Turner fell in three sets, 2-6, 6-4, 1-6, at No. 2 doubles.
The Lady Packers, now 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the region, will meet Ware County on Friday in the Wildcat.
The Colquitt County JV girls team played Lowndes on Wednesday and split the match 2-2.
Anna Grace Browning won at singles 6-2, 6-3; Cammi Ruis won at singles 6-1,6-1; and Carolyne Turner lost 3-6, 5-7.
At doubles, Maahi Patel and Candace Moses split sets 7-5, 4-6 and lost in a super tiebreaker 9-11.
