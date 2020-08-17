MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County softball team prepared for its Thursday home opener by defeating Thomas County Central 7-2 on Monday in Thomasville.
Kyla Morris went the distance in the circle for the Lady Packers, throwing six scoreless innings after surrendering both Lady Jacket runs in the bottom of the first.
Colquitt cut the Central lead in half with a run in the bottom of the third before scoring five times in the fifth inning.
The Lady Packers added a solo run in the top of the seventh to raise their record to 2-0.
Katlynn Powers led Colquitt County at the plate going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Through the first two games of the season — including a 3-2 win at Bainbridge in which her ninth-inning home run was the difference — Powers has gone 6-for-9 with two doubles to go along with her homer.
Emily Allegood also has had a strong start to the season. She was 2-for-4 on Monday and also is 6-for-9 through the first two games.
Madison Plymel and Julia Duncan each went 2-for-3 and Abby Plymel added a double for the Lady Packers. Duncan also had a double
Colquitt also took advantage of four Lady Jackets errors.
Morgan Kirkendoll had two the four hits managed by Thomas County Central, which falls to 1-1 heading into its Tuesday game at Monroe.
Morris allowed just four hits and issued just one base on balls.
Colquitt will play host to Coffee at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in its first game at Lady Packer Field this season.
The game was orginally scheduled for Monday, Aug. 10, but was rained out.
The Lady Trojans are 3-0, with wins over Jeff Davis (2-1), Tift County (4-3) and Brantley County (1-0).
