MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County girls basketball team held a seven-point lead with three minutes remaining in its Region 1-7A game at Tift County on Friday, but Lady Packers coach Rondesha Williams told her team that the Lady Devils would not fold.
And Tift did not, pulling to within one with a shot to win at the buzzer.
But the final shot did not fall and the Lady Packers held on to win 36-35 and avenge an 11-point loss to the Lady Devils last month in Moultrie.
The loss was the first in a region game for Tift County, now 4-1 with a contest at Camden County scheduled for Thursday.
The Lady Packers are 3-2 in region and tied for second with Lowndes, which won 44-24 at Camden on Friday.
The Lady Packers and Vikettes will square off at Lowndes next Thursday with the winner claiming second place.
The Vikettes won the first meeting between the two clubs 49-43.
Colquitt, now 12-8 overall, has won four in a row and five of its last six.
“I couldn’t be prouder of my girls,” Williams said. “We preached to them all week about the importance of listening, staying focused and knowing their role.”
Heaven Robinson and Gracie Belle Paulk won the battle of the boards and Colquitt was successful in covering the Lady Devils shooters, Williams said.
Carliss Johnson led the Lady Packers with 15 points.
Freshman Amareyia Knighton added eight, Paulk had six, Robinson put in five and D’Zeriyah Polite had two.
Another key contributor was Ameris Johnson.
“She’s our clean-up girl,” Williams said. “She was everywhere, cleaning up everything.”
Colquitt will travel to Camilla for a rematch against Mitchell County on Tuesday.
The Lady Packers defeated the Lady Eagles 77-6 on the William Bryant Court on Jan. 25.
In Friday’s second game, Tift County’s boys led the Packers 21-0 in the second quarter and went on to win 49-30.
The Packers fall to 7-14 overall and 2-3 in the region.
Colquitt defeated Tift’s boys 46-44 last month in Moultrie.
The Region 1-7A tournament will begin on Monday, Feb. 14, at Tift County.
