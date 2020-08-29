MOULTRIE – The times were not what he expects them to be later in the year, but Colquitt County cross country coach Mell Wier was satisfied with how his girls and boys teams ran in their season-opening meet on Saturday.
The Lady Packers were first in the five-team girls race in the Yellow Jacket Invitational hosted by Thomas County Central and the Packers were second among the eight boys teams.
“It was a slow course and it was wet,” Wier said. “And we’re not ready to race yet. I was looking for competitiveness and fight.
“And we showed that, so I came home a happy coach.”
The Lady Packers had 46 points to leave the host Lady Jackets in second place. Brookwood School was third and was followed by Bainbridge and Cook.
“The girls did really well,” Wier said. “With a half-mile to go, we were 6 through 10. They were out there pushing and pulling for each other. And that’s exciting for a coach.”
The Lady Packers finished with five runners in the top 12, led by Mattie Rigsby, who was sixth with a time of 26:53.56 in the 5,000-meter run.
She was followed by Evelin Vasquez, who was eighth, with a 27:05.67; Brooke Wright, ninth, 27.16.46; Ryley McCoy, 11th, 27.58.98; and Ansley Jackson, 12th 28:00.60.
Also running for the Lady Packers were Rebecca Perez and Shelby Meads.
A strong Jeff Davis team won the boys race.
The Colquitt boys were led by Hayes Lightsey, who placed sixth with a time of 19:13.05.
Matthew Rakestraw was 15th with a 20:12.60; Emanuel Basilio was 16th with a 20:18.22; Jesus Rosales was 19th with a 20:56.44; and James Fagan with 21st with a 21:01.51.
Also running for the short-handed Packers were Ismal Rodriguez, Jesse Manuel, Caleb Smith, Issac Rodriguez, Josia Manuel, Landen McCoy and Dylan Allbrooks.
Colquitt will run next on Sept. 12, in the Lee County Invitational.
The first of three-regular season meets at Packer Park will be held on Sept. 15.
Colquitt County also will play host to meets on Sept. 30 and on Oct. 13.
Packer Park also will be the site of the year’s Region 1-7A meet on Oct. 27.
The Georgia High School Association state meet will be held in Carrollton on Nov. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.