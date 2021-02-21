BUFORD – The Colquitt County girls golf team shot a 159 to place fifth in the Lady Wolves Invitational played Saturday at Bears Best in Suwanee.
The event, sponsored by Buford High, was played with the best-ball, two-player teams format.
Peachtree Ridge placed first with a 147.
Walker was the runner-up with a 152 and was followed by Woodward Academy, with a 154; White County, with a 156; and the Lady Packers.
South Forsyth was sixth with a 163.
The tournament drew 25 teams.
Colquitt County got a score of 79 from the team of Chloe Howell and Tayler Brown and an 80 from Sadie Norman and Ann Elyse Clements.
“The course was very wet, but the girls did an excellent job managing the course,” coach Shannon Hall said. "I was proud of how they worked together on each hole."
The Lady Packers, who opened their season in Carrollton on Feb. 15 in the Presidents Day Shootout, will travel for a third straight week when they compete in the Heart of Georgia Invitational at Uchee Trail Golf Course in Cochran next Saturday.
The event, hosted by Bleckley County High School, will use the four-girls, modified Stableford scoring.
