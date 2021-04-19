MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County girls golf team won a playoff with Lowndes in the GHSA Area 1 golf tournament on Monday to qualify for the state tournament, which will be held on their home course.
The top two teams from each of the GHSA’s four area tournaments qualify for state.
The Nos. 3 and 4 finishers must earn a berth in a Sectional tournament.
Area 1 is made up of schools from Regions 1 and 5.
Representing Region 5 were Alpharetta, Cherokee, Etowah, Milton, Roswell and Woodstock.
Alpharetta shot a 280 to finish first in Monday’s, held at the Bridge Mill Athletic Club in Canton.
Colquitt and Lowndes tied for the second spot, each shooting a 291.
The Lady Packers three pars on the first hole and beat Lowndes by five shots to ensure they would be playing in the May 17-18 state Class 7A tournament, which will be held at Sunset Country Club.
“It was a long day of hard-hitting golf,” said Colquitt County coach Shannon Hall.
Lowndes and Etowah will advance to a Sectional meet in their bid to play at Sunset next month.
By finishing ahead of Lowndes, Camden County and Tift County, the Lady Packers won the Region 1-7A championship.
The Bridge Mill course featured tight fairways, fast greens and pin placements added to the difficult course conditions.
The Lady Packers were led by Chloe Howell, who shot 91.
Sadie Norman had a 93 and Ann Elyse Clements turned in a 107.
Tayler Brown shot a 110.
Lowndes got a 79 from Ebby Summers, and 89 from Molly Davis and a 123 from Callie Bellinger.
Clements played a key role in her team’s playoff victory.
Earlier in the day, she needed eight shots to get through hole No. 1.
“She was so frustrated,” said of Clements after her first attempt at No. 1.
But when she returned to No. 1 for the playoff, her drive went to within 50 yards of the green. After chipping up, she two-putted for par.
“I was extremely proud of her,” Hall said.
It also was a gratifying day for Howell, the team’s lone senior, to know she will get a chance to play for a state championship on her home course.
“She has gone through so much,” Hall said. “Today was something she’ll never forget.”
The Colquitt County girls will have another chance to tune up for the two-day state tournament.
The Lady Packer Invitational, originally scheduled for last Saturday at Sunset, was postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, May 1.
