MOULTRIE - After a scoreless first half, the Colquitt County girls soccer team scored five times in the second half to open the 2022 season with a 5-0 victory over Cook on Tuesday at Packer Park.
“We got off to a slow start, trying to implement a new formation, so the girls are learning as we go,” said coach Will Phillips.
“We were a little snake-bitten throughout the first half. We had opportunities, but the conditions and great play by the goal keeper from Cook held us at bay.”
Tatum Salter got the Lady Packers’ first three goals of the season in a four-minute span to start the shutout.
The first and third goals were unassisted. Laura Hailey Bryan assisted on the second.
Jacey Wetherington put the Lady Packers up 4-0 on a goal assisted by Krystal Guerrero at 22:46 into the half.
Greer Turnipseed got the final goal with Demaris Mendoza assisting.
“Proud of the way we came out in the second half and battled,” Phillips said. “We made some adjustments and talked through a few things and the girls responded.
“A win is a win is a win and we will take every one we are blessed with.”
The Colquitt girls are also coming off a 4-1 victory over Thomasville in their scrimmage and appear to be justifying the confidence Phillips has in his team heading into the season.
The Lady Packers return eight starters from the 2021 team.
“I’m excited for the upcoming season with the time and commitment these young ladies have put forth in the off-season to make themselves better soccer players,” Phillips said. “Obviously we want to make some noise and turn the tide in the region and these ladies have set goals to help us accomplish that.”
Phillips said he is counting on seniors Ryley McCoy, Jessica Castro, Madison Edmondson, Makayla Allen and Natalia Charles for leadership. McCoy and Castro have been on the varsity since they were freshmen and Edmondson has been between the pipes the last two seasons.
Jacey Wetherington and Haylie Linsely, All-Regon 1-7A selections from a year ago, are back to hold down the defense along with Castro, Allen, Charles and Azennet Avila.
McCoy, Salter, Ellis Turnipseed, Mendoza, Mollie Hewett, Ella Lowry, Emma Norman and Mariana Cano will work in the midfield.
“We will look for returners Krystal Guerrero, Laura Haley Bryan and freshman Greer Turnipseed to keep us ahead by putting the ball in the back of the net.
Freshman Isabel Taylor will see time with the varsity and will serve as the starting junior varsity goalkeeper.
Former Packer player and coach Rob Craft returns as the varsity assistant and will be joined on the staff by another former Packer standout, Colby Simpson.
“We are glad to have Coach Simpson back in Moultrie after successful stints in Worth County and Lee County,” Phillips said.
Marybel Ortega will lead the junior varsity program and Elaine Krivsky will coach the middle school team.
The junior varsity team includes Abigail Allegood, Adalia Hernandez, Adriana Santiago, America Ruby Hernandez, Amayranei Villanueva, Bailey Parker, Daniela Malagon, Emely Najar, Estefani Martin-Vazquez, Isabel Taylor, Janelly Camareno-Moreno, Jasmin Mendoza, Jessica Sanchez-Garcia, Libby Wetherington, Maria Martinez-Maldonado, Michelle Garcia, Sarai Ceniceros, Vanessa Torres, Yaquelin Aguilar-Velazquez, Yarely Zongua and Yukari Carranza.
The middle school roster includes Jaida Gachuz, Jennifer Cano, Makinley Morris, Eidi Gachuz, Marley Armstrong, Chelsea Moreno, Karen Mendoza, Audrey Romulo, Jenedi Leon, Itzamara Villanueva, Allyson Patillo Molina, Jasmin Grijalva, Vashti Camacho, Marjory Sanchez, Marley Ocampo, Melanie Avila, Anna Lee Vaughan, Jaelyn Wier, Natasha Romulo, Maci Wilkes, Francia Crisostom, Addison Connell, Virdiana Lopez, Bailey Chitty, Miley Avila and Tinsley Adair.
