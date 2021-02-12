MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County girls soccer team started a sweep on Thursday at Packer Park by defeating Coffee 4-3.
The Colquitt girls took a 4-0 halftime lead and held on for their first win of the season
“They really deserved it,” coach Will Phillips said. “They have worked so hard to fix things. There are some things we still need to work on, especially the mental aspects of the game.
“But I’m really excited for them.”
Junior Ryley McCoy scored the first goal at 14:24 with an assist going to Jessica Castro, also a junior.
Tatum Salter made it 2-0 at 17:14 with the assist credited to fellow freshman Krystal Guerrero.
Salter got her second goal eight minutes later to make it 3-0. Senior Vania Simon assisted.
And with less than a minute remaining in the first half, senior Noelia Sanchez got the Lady Packers fourth goal. Salter assisted.
The goals and assist were the first as a Lady Packer for Salter, Phillips said.
Sanchez’s goal was also her first.
Colquitt continued to attack in the second half, but couldn’t finish, Phillips said.
And Coffee made a game of it, scoring three times. One was an own goal that the Lady Packers inadvertently headed into her own net.
The final Lady Trojan goal came on a penalty kick after a yellow card with just over six minutes remaining in the match.
Phillips said the second half got a little stressful, “but a lot of our girls hadn’t been in that situation before.
“They haven’t learned how to close one out.”
Phillips said he hopes his team can build on the victory when it plays at Lowndes on Tuesday.
The rest of the girls roster includes seniors Reagan Young, Edelma Velasquez, Jade Horne and Jennifer Hernandez; junior Madison Edmondson; sophomores Morgan Holder, Jacey Wetherington and Haylie Linsely; and freshmen Mollie Hewett, Emma Norman and Ella Lowry.
Veteran Rob Craft is the varsity girls assistant coach.
Jay Ussery is the head junior varsity coach; Marybel Orgeta is the assistant junior varsity and seventh-grade coach; and Elaine Krivsky is the seventh-grade coach.
