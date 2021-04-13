VALDOSTA - The Colquitt County girls tennis team finished second in the Region 1-7A tournament held Tuesday at McKey Park in Valdosta and will play host to a first-round state tournament match.
The Lady Packers will meet the No. 3 team from Region 4 at Packer Park to open the playoffs.
According to the Georgia High School Association bracket, the match must be completed by Tuesday, April 20.
The Region 4 tournament was scheduled to be played Wednesday.
The Lady Packers defeated Camden County in their first match on Tuesday, but fell to top-seeded Lowndes in a bid to win the region title.
“I am so proud of these girls,” said coach Amber Hurst. “Camden came ready to play with a vengeance since we had beaten them three times during the regular season.”
The No. 1 doubles team of Hayden Roberts and Karli Yarbrough got the first point for the team, winning 6-2, 6-2.
The second point came from the No. 2 doubles team of Shelly Azar and Ella Roberts, which won 6-3,6-4.
“Both doubles teams played amazing,” Hurst said. “They were focused and came ready to win.”
Camden got wins at No. 1 singles over Ava McCraine 6-1,6-1, and at No. 3 singles over Odessa Dixon, 2-6, 6-, 3-6.
The match came down to No. 2 singles, where Eva Barnett played a three-hour, three full set match to defeat Camden 5-7,7-5, 6-1. “She dug so deep and was hurting from playing so long and the heat, but she pulled it out and kept us in second,” Hurst said. “I am so proud of her.”
Claiming second was important, Hurst said.
“All the girls played hard and I am proud of them,” she said. “After not getting to finish last season, when we were in first and undefeated in the region, this year’s tournament meant a lot to us.”
