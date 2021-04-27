MOULTRIE — Led by all-tournament team member Chloe Howell, the Colquitt County girls golf team finished third in Monday’s Lady Blue Devil Invitational at Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton.
The Lady Packers shot a 265 and trailed tournament champion Ware County, which shot 251, and Jeff Davis, which had a 259.
Howell shot an 87 to lead the Lady Packers
“She showed true grit today, grinding it out on a tough Spring Hill Country Club course,” said coach Brett Hightower.
Ann Elyse Clements shot her lowest score of the year, an 89.
“Ann Elyse has really worked hard on her game the last month, on her driver and chipping and today the result spoke for itself,” Hightower said.
Sadie Norman, called “a true warrior” by Hightower, was consistent off the tee and shot an 89.
Tayler Brown’s 102 rounded out the scoring.
“Tayler played hard on a very wet course today,” Hightower said. “I’m very proud of her effort.”
Hightower said the course was very wet after some 8-9 inches of rain fell Saturday night.
“I applaud the Spring Hill ground crew for getting the course in playing condition,” he said.
The Colquitt County girls will play host to the Lady Packer Invitational at Sunset Country Club on Saturday.
Colquitt also will be back on its home course on May 17-18 when it plays host to the Class 7A girls state tournament.
The Lady Packers qualified for the state tournament when they defeated Lowndes in a playoff to finish second in the Area 1 tournament.
