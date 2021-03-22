TIFTON - Colquitt County's Chase Blanton shot a 74 to lead Colquitt County to a first-place finish in the Blue Devil Invitational on Monday at Spring Hill Country Club.
Colquitt won by five shots over Tift County.
The Packers shot a 330, including an 84 from Tucker Brown; and an 86 by both Marshall McCranie and David Strange.
Blanton was the second low medalist in the tournament, which drew 92 players.
"Chase led our team to our best finish of the year," said coach Andrew Eunice. "He is one of the best players in the state and to be a sophomore makes it even better."
Eunice also was proud of the play of freshman David Strange.
"His score has counted every tournament," Eunice said.
The tournament drew 17 teams.
The Packers will play next Monday in the Dynamite Goodloe Classic at Valdosta Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.