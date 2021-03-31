MOULTRIE - A field shrunk by COVID-19 restrictions will tee off on Saturday in the annual Packer Invitational golf tournament at Sunset Country Club.
The tournament was to have had 20 teams, but a number were forced to back out when they could not stay overnight in Moultrie because of the coronavirus concerns.
Still, 12 teams will compete.
Joining the host Colquitt County will be teams from Tift County, Lee County, Camden County, Coffee, Valdosta, Columbus, Auburn (Ala.), Smiths Station (Ala.), Lambert, Ware County and Berrien high schools.
The Colquitt County is expected to send out Chase Blanton, Marshall McCranie, David Strange, Tyler Key and Tucker Brown.
The Packers will tee off between 11:10 and 11:42 a.m. on Saturday.
The Packers are coming off a sixth-place finish in Monday's Dynamite Goodloe Invitational at Valdosta Country Club.
Blanton led the Packers with an 80. McCranie and Strange each shot 82.
Strange started slowly and was 9 over through eight holes, but finished 1 over over the final 10.
"He played great coming in and never gave up," said Colquitt County coach Andrew Eunice.
Key and Brown each shot 84.
Jackson Glenn played as an individual and shot 85.
The Lady Packers finished third in the girls tournament in Valdosta with a 262.
Senior Chloe Howell led the Colquitt County girls with personal-best 77.
