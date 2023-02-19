MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County girls golf team opened its 2023 season on Saturday by playing host to the Lady Packer Invitational at Sunset Club, while the Packers got their season started the same day in Valdosta.
Played on a cool, but sunshiny day, the 10-team Lady Packer featured a 2-girl scramble format and was won by the Lowndes High team of Kayla Lee and Catherine Odom with a 69.
Second and third place went to Richmond Hill teams.
Placing second with a 71 was the twosome of Sophia Rate and Amanda Puchales.
The tandem of Hannah Barrett and Tatum Wood was third with a 73.
The Lady Packers were led by Lenzie Norman and Tayler Brown, who also shot 73, but took fourth place on the tiebreaker.
Colquitt County also was represented by the teams of Ann Elyse Clements and Addison Martin and Chloe Adams and Chloe Stallings.
“It is early in the season and the girls are just beginning to fine-tune their game for the 2023 season,” said Colquitt County girls coach Brett Hightower.
“I thought the scramble format would help the girls work out the kinks in their own game and prepare them for stroke play in the next tournament.”
The Lady Packers will play again on Tuesday when they travel to Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton for the Lady Blue Devil Invitational.
The Colquitt County boys team placed third in the 11-team field in the South Georgia Classic held at Kinderlou Forest in Valdosta.
The Packers were led by freshman Michael Hall, who tied for fifth place with a 74.
Senior Chase Blanton shot a 77 to tie for 11th and Marshall McCranie, another senior, shot 78 and tied for 15th.
The event drew 58 players.
Lake Oconee finished first and Lowndes was second.
Also playing for the Packers this season will be senior Jackson Glenn, juniors David Strange and James Fagan, sophomore Harrison Brown and freshman Bailey Truitt.
Packers coach Andrew Eunice said he is looking forward to his team winning some tournaments and qualifying for the state tournament.
Returning veterans and the influx of several new players have Eunice optimistic about 2023.
The Packers will travel next Saturday to Osprey Cove Golf Club in Kingsland to compete in the Camden Classic.
