VALDOSTA - The Colquitt County junior varsity girls soccer team kept the ball on the Lowndes side of the field for most of the game on Monday and came away with a 3-0 victory in its season-opener.
The girls first goal of the season came near the end of the first half and was scored by Amayranei Villanueva, normally a defender who played as a left midfield for the first time in the game.
The second goal was scored by sophomore captain and striker Vanessa Torres after right midfielder Yarely Zongua retrieved the ball from the Vikettes and got it to Torres.
Jessica Sanchez also contributed to to the goal by luring the keeper out of the net while attempting to make the goal herself.
Torres recovered the ball after the goalie came out of the nets and put it in the goal.
Sanchez scored the final goal with a pass from the back of the line by center back Maria Martinez.
After taking the strong pass from Martinez, Sanchez lightly tapped the ball past the keeper.
"Our defense held strong and maintained a solid defensive attack versus Lowndes JV girls with Isabel Taylor, a sophomore JV/varsity goalie, in goal," said coach Marybel Ortega.
The game was played in a pouring rain.
The Colquitt County JV boys also won their opener, blanking Lowndes 5-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.