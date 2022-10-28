VALDOSTA - Trailing 3-0, Colquitt County got a 38-yard field goal from Brett Fitzgerald and a 29-yard touchdown pass from Neko Fann to Zay Williams in the final 2:05 of the second quarter to take a 10-3 halftime lead over Valdosta on Friday Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
Fitzgerald's field goal came with 2:05 left in the half to tie the game at 3-3.
The Packers then held Valdosta to just minus-1 yard on the Wildcats next possession and after a 28-yard punt, Colquitt took over on the Valdosta 47.
Defensive holding and offside penalties against Valdosta, gave the Packers a second-and-5 from the Wildcats 29.
Fann then got the ball on an inside screen to Williams, who sped to the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.
Fitzgerald converted for the 10-3 lead.
