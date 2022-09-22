MOULTRIE – Bailey Jenkinson stroked a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Lowndes a 7-6 victory and a split of its Region 1-7A doubleheader against Colquitt County on Thursday at Lowndes.
Despite the second-game loss, Colquitt County took two of the three games of the region series, winning 10-0 in five innings on Tuesday and 10-1 in six innings in Thursday’s first game.
The Packers are now 14-3 overall and 6-1 in the region.
Lowndes is 12-6-1 overall and 5-1 in the region.
Colquitt will play host to Berrien at 5:30 p.m. on Monday and play two games in the Grayson tournament on Saturday before resuming region play with a single game at Richmond Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Senior Night festivities will start at 5 p.m. on Monday with Laura Hailey Bryan, Jacey Wetherington, Emily Allegood, Madison Plymel, Morgan Holder and Julia Duncan being honored.
Allegood started in the circle in Thursday’s first game and was nearly as effective as she was in her five-inning no-hit victory over the Vikettes on Tuesday at Packer Park.
She allowed just the one run and three hits while striking out nine and walking three.
The Lady Packers scored two runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed.
Lowndes got its only run in the bottom of the first inning and headed into Game 2 with just one run in 11 innings against the Lady Packers.
Eight girls had the Lady Packers 10 hits, including Allegood who had a triple and a single and drove in two runs.
Bryan had two hits and also drove in a pair of runs. Duncan had a double and Holder, Carli Pearson, Maris Hopper, Libby Wetherington and RaJayla McBride each had a single.
Lowndes jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning against Lady Packer starter Maris Hopper in the second game.
Colquitt scored four in the top of the third, but Lowndes regained the lead with a three-run fourth to go up 5-4.
Allegood’s sacrifice fly tied the game in top of the seventh and when the Vikettes were unable to score in the bottom of the frame, the game went to extra innings.
Colquitt took a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth, but Jenkinson’s two-out single off Allegood in the bottom of the inning enabled Lowndes to salvage one of the three games.
The Lady Packers came up short despite outhitting the Vikettes 7-5.
Four of Colquitt’s hits were doubles by Allegood, Pearson, Hopper and Holder. Bryan, Jacey Wetherington and Libby Wetherington added singles.
Hopper drove in three runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.