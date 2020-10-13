VALDOSTA – Colquitt County and Lowndes split a doubleheader at Lowndes on Tuesday, leaving the Region 1-7A championship to be decided by a single game to be played at the home of the Vikettes at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Colquitt will be seeking its second straight region championship.
Lowndes had won three in row before the Lady Packers won their first last season.
The Lady Packers won Tuesday’s opener 3-2 behind the pitching of Emily Allegood, who went all seven innings while allowing just one earned run.
Lowndes, needing a win in front of its home fans to remain alive, jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings of the second game, but had to hang on to outscore the Lady Packers 10-8 and send the best-of-three series to a deciding game.
The winner of Wednesday’s game will play host to the No. 4 team from Region 4 for a best-of-three series in the first round of the state playoffs, which will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
The region runner-up also will play host to a first-round state playoff series, facing the No. 3 team from Region 4.
Colquitt jumped out quickly in game one when Katlynn Powers led off the top of the first with a home run.
The Lady Packers also scored single runs in the second and fifth innings to take a 3-0 lead.
Lowndes score one run in the bottom of the fifth and another in the bottom of the seventh before Allegood closed the door.
Allegood gave up seven hits and two walks while striking out three.
Jolee Camp, who went the distance in the circle for the Vikettes, had a similar pitching line: seven innings, seven hits, three runs, all earned, four strikeouts and no walks.
Powers went 2-for-4 with the homer and a double. She drove in two runs.
Allegood had a double and Madison Plymel, Carli Pearson, Morgan Holder and Jacey Wetherington added singles.
Pearson had the other Colquitt County RBI.
Lowndes, playing as the visiting team in the second game, scored a single run in the first inning before exploding for six in the top of the second.
The Vikettes stretched their lead to 10-1 in the fifth inning before the Lady Packers mounted a comeback.
Colquitt scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and added two in the sixth and two more in the seventh inning before coming up two runs short.
Camp pitched into the seventh inning for the Vikettes in second game.
Jade Horne and Maris Hopper pitched for Colquitt County.
The Lady Packers pounded out 13 hits in Game 2, including three by Wetherington.
Powers, Abby Plymel and Julia Duncan each had two hits.
Madison Plymel homered and Pearson, Holder and Breannah Caldwell each had one hit.
Wetherington, Powers, Holder and Abby Plymel each had doubles.
Powers went 4-for-5 with four runs scored, five driven in, two doubles and a homer in the doubleheader.
Wetherington also had four hits, including the second-game double.
The Lady Packers are now 17-9 overall and 10-4 in region games.
Three of Colquitt County losses have come at the hands of the Vikettes, who are 20-7 overall and 11-3 in the region.
