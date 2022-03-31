MOULTRIE - Behind first-place finishes turned in by Ya’Kerria Moore in the high jump and by the 4x100-meter relay team, the Colquitt County middle school girls took second place in the conference track championships held Monday at Colquitt County High School.
The Colquitt County boys placed fifth.
Teams from Colquitt County, Coffee, Newbern, Pine Grove, Valdosta, Tift County, Lowndes and Hahira middle schools took part.
Moore won her gold medal with a 4-8 high jump.
The Colquitt County girls’ gold medal-winning 4x100 team included Nacardia Robinson, Ga’Resha Davis, Ny’Erieah Daniels and Sa’Miya Fuller.
The middle school Lady Packers also got second-place finishes with a 30-2.5 shot put by Aubrey Edge and a time of 28.33 by Sa’Miya Fuller in the 200-meter dash.
Nacardia Robinson earned bronze medals with her 14-9.25 long jump and her time of 1:07.01 in the 400-meter dash.
The Colquitt County boys earned a gold medal when their 4x100-meters relay team of Joshua Alford, Rysheed Fuller, Caiden Grier and Nyheim Mathis turned in a time of 46.92.
Also for the Colquitt County middle school girls:
100-meter dash: Y’Kerria Moore, 11th, 14.24; Ga’Resha Davis, 14th, 14.51.
• 200-meter dash: Ga’Resha Davis, 12th, 31.06.
• 400-meter dash: Meghann Breedlove, 13th, 1:16.79.
• 800-meter run: Lydia Allegood, fourth, 3:02.44; Stella Nash, sixth, 3:05.30; Marley Kelley, 10th, 3:09.85; Lizabeth Norman, 18th, 3:14.20.
• 1600-meter run: Marley Kelley, 14th, 7:01.15; Stella Nash, 16th, 7:07.61; Lizabeth Norman, 17th, 7:11.24; Bellin Romera, 20th, 7:20.15.
• 100-meter hurdles: Ty’vona Revels, sixth, 17.59; Kimma Ponder, 11th, 18.53.
• 4x400-meter relay, 10th, 5:04.00.
• Long jump: Ny’Erieah Daniels, 6th, 14-3.5; E’Niya Wright, 18th, 9-6.5.
• Discus: Azaria Battle, 13th, 49-5.; Asenda Sinclair, 19th, 38-8.
Shot put: Ny’Erieah Daniels, fifth, 28-9.5; Azaria Battle, sixth, 28.35.
For the Colquitt County boys:
• 100-meter dash: Caiden Grier, fourth, 12.07; Joshua Alford, fifth, 12.19.
• 200-meter dash: Chris Williams, 10th, 27.29; Jalen Clayton, 14th, 28.89.
• 400-meter dash: Kendall Jordan, seventh, 1:00.58; Caiden Grier, 14th, 1:05.18.
• 800-meter run: Jakorri Wilburn, 16th, 2:49.64.; Benjamin Yingling, 21st, 2:53.90; Bruce Snead, 26th, 3:02.04; Kendall Jordan, 27th, 3:07.30.
• 1600-meter run: Kendall Jordan, seventh, 5:58.93; Benjamin Yingling, 15th, 6:17.90; Jakorri Wilburn, 20th, 6:29.89; Tristan Johnson, 26th, 6:57.10.
• 100-meter hurdles: Zylon Hawkins, 8th, 15.96; Ethan Yingling, 11th, 16.34.
• 4x400-meter relay: 4:19.35, sixth.
• High jump: Caiden Grier, fourth, 5-2.
• Long jump: Gavin Henderson, 12th, 15-05; Timothy Downs, 16th, 14-0.5.; Ryder Wilson, 17th, 13.25.
• Discus: Janavion Anderson, fifth, 89-9; Alexis Barge, sixth, 89-4; Zachariah Palmore, 12th, 72-05.
• Shot put: Alexis Barge, fourth, 39-4.5; Jacorey Anderson, eighth; 35-6; Zachariah Palmore, 11th, 34-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.