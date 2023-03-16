DOUGLAS - Led by Cavin Hall's 71, the Colquitt County middle school boys golf team won the Coffee Middle School Invitational on Monday at Douglas Country Club.

The Packers also counted a 79 by Reese Hood, an 82 by Davis Hall and an 85 by Peyton Collins for their 317.

Also for the Packers, Leighton Hood shot an 89 and Dawson Lane had a 96.

The middle school Packers will compete next in the conference championship tournament that will tee off at 10 a.m. Monday at Sunset Country Club.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you