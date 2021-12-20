MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County middle school swim team placed fourth overall in a recent meet held in Tifton.

The meet drew teams from Tift County, Coffee, Lee County Jeff Davis and Thomas County.

The girls team, which was third, got three third-place finishes, including two - in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke events - from Kathrine Springman.

Ella Rose Briones took third in the 500-yard freestyle.

The middle school Lady Packers also received fourth-place finishes from the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay teams that includes Springman, Briones, Bella Reagan and Claudia Tyson.

Cindy Jo Cooper was fifth in the 100-yard backstroke; Leila Hall was sixth in the 200-yard individual medley; and Regan was eighth in the 200-yard freestyle.

Also competing for the Lady Packers were Brooklyn Faucett, Jazmine Albarran, Gracie Strickland, Rynn Kinsey and Regan Durgen.

Jaylyn Pace and Erick Valega turned in third-place finishes for the Colquitt County boys team, which was fourth.

Pace got his bronze medal in the 50-yard freestyle. He also was eighth in the 100-yard backstroke.

Valega was third in the 100-yard butterfly and 15th in the 100-yard freestyle.

The 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay teams - each with Griffin Newman, Cade Purvis, Erick Valega and Harrison Chapura - turned in fourth-place finishes.

Chapura was sixth in the 50-yard freestyle; Roberto Perez was seventh in the 100-yard backstroke; and Purvis was eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you