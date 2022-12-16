MOULTRIE - Erick Valega won the 100-yard butterfly and Hannah Bryant and Noah Harden had a pair of second-place finishes to help lead the Colquitt County middle school swim team to a third-place finish in the recent Tift Middle School meet in Tifton.
The meet also included teams from Tift County, Coffee, Jeff Davis and Pierce County middle schools.
In addition to his gold medal in the butterfly event, Valega earned a bronze medal in the 50-yard freestyle.
Valega took home another bronze medal for being a part of the Colquitt County boys 200-yard freestyle relay team.
Also on the team were Roberto Perez, Jacob Medders and Harden.
Bryant won her silver medals in the50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly events.
Harden finished second in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle.
Medders turned in a second-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley and was third in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Also swimming for the Colquitt County boys were Maddux Simmons and Cohin Land.
Colquitt County was represented by 17 members of its girls team, which placed third.
Gracie Strickland took a silver medal in the 100-yard breaststroke and also was fourth in the 200-yard freestyle.
Leila Hall won a bronze medal in the 100-yard butterfly and Cindi Jo Cooper was third in the 100-yard backstroke.
Also competing for the middle school Lady Packers were Claudia Tyson, Rynn King, Reese Clifton, Allie Mobley, Brooklyn Faucett, Ella Rose Briones, Maisie Ford, Emma Bailey, Emmie Conn, Adalyn Land, Lydia Jones, Emma Browning and Reese Medders.
