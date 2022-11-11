MOULTRIE — Behind first-place finishes by Noah Harden and the girls 400-yard freestyle relay team, the Colquitt County middle school swim team took a third-place finish in the recent Tift Middle School Meet in Tifton.
Colquitt’s middle school girls were third and the boys were fourth in the meet, which was handily won by Coffee Middle School with a combined team score of 1,202.5 points.
Tift was second overall and also was second in both the boys and girls meets.
Six teams took part.
Harden turned in Colquitt’s top individual performance when he won the 100-yard freestyle event in a time of 1:05.72.
Tift County’s Brock Alexion was second with a 1:07.64.
The girls 400-yard freestyle relay A team of Gracie Strickland, Rynn Kinsey, Allie Mobley and Cindy Jo Cooper won with a time of 5:26.40.
Tift County was second with a 5:33.91.
Hannah Bryant earned a pair of silver medals finishing second in both the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle events.
Taking third-place individual finishes were Ella Rose Briones, in the 200-yard freestyle, and Allie Mobley, in the 50-yard backstroke.
Also taking third-place finishes were the Colquitt County girls 400-meter freestyle B team of Maisie Ford, Emma Bailey, Brooklyn Faucette and Emma Browning and the girls 200-yard medley relay team of Cindy Jo Cooper, Bella Reagan, Ella Rose Briones and Hannah Bryant.
Jacob Browning took fourth-place finishes in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard freestyle.
The girls 200-yard freestyle relay team of Claudia Tyson, Allie Mobley, Ella Rose Briones and Hannah Bryant also turned in fourth-place finish.
Finishing fifth was Harden, in the 50-yard backstroke; Claudia Tyson, in the 50-yard freestyle; and the boys 200-yard freestyle relay team of Jacob Medders, Maddux Simmons, Roberto Perez and Noah Harden.
Also competing in the meet for Colquitt County were Reese Clifton, Leila Hall, Reese Medders, Lyla Clifton, Emmie Conn, Adalyn Land, Lydia Jones, Cohin Land and Aiden Hrncirik.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.