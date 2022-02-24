MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County ninth-grade team remains undefeated after it combined with the junior varsity Packers to sweep a doubleheader from Cairo on Thursday on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium.
The ninth-graders scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning and then held off the Syrupmakers for an 8-4 victory that raised their record to 4-0.
The junior varsity team evened its record at 2-2 with a 6-4 victory in Game 2.
The Packers jumped on Cairo starter Braden Kines quickly in the first inning, using a single by Adam Beverly, a double by Ethan Allegood, successive singles by Cole Holder Rylan Howell and the second hit in the inning by Beverly to score six runs.
The Syrupmakers narrowed their deficit in the second inning, scoring three times to pull to within two at 6-4.
But Cairo did not score again.
Holder pitched the final five innings, giving up four hits and no runs to get the win. He needed just 53 pitches to negotiate those final five frames, not walking a batter and striking out four.
Allegood led the Packers with three hits, including the first-inning double, and three runs batted in.
Beverly had his two first-inning hits and Holder, Howell and Christian Hill had the others.
The JV Packers took a 6-1 lead into the seventh then had to hold off the Syrupmakers, who scored three times before Garron Wingate, the third Colquitt County pitcher, got a strikeout to end it.
After Cairo scored a run off Packer starter Neko Fann in the top of the first, Colquitt countered with three in the bottom of the inning.
The Packers added a single run in the third and two more in the sixth.
Fann got the win after going the first four innings in which he gave up just the one run and two hits. He walked three, but struck out eight.
Fann also went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs at the plate. Both of his hits were doubles.
Jaxon Chambers also had a double and drove in three runs.
Wingate and Asher Cox had the other two Colquitt County hits.
The freshmen and junior varsity teams will travel to Leesburg on Saturday for an 11 a.m. doubleheader with Lee County.
The two teams will travel to Lowndes on Monday for a 4:30 p.m. twin bill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.