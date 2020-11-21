MOULTRIE – Colquitt County landed five players on the All-Region 1-7A softball team that also included Tift County’s Taylor Barber, a former Lady Packer assistant, as the Coach of the Year.
Representing Colquitt County on the All-Region first team are outfielder Katlynn Powers, third baseman Abby Plymel and catcher Madison Plymel.
Named to the second team are pitcher/outfielder Emily Allegood and shortstop Jacey Wetherington.
Abby Plymel is the only senior in the Colquitt County contingent.
Region champion Lowndes and Tift shared the All-Region top individual awards.
The Vikettes’ Tori Hedgecock and the Lady Devils’ Paige Hill were named the co-Region Players of the Year.
Jolee Camp of Lowndes was named the Pitcher of the Year.
Also named to the All-Region first team are Josie Bullington of Tift County; Madison Van Allen, Aurellia Reavis and Lexi Metts of Lowndes; and Lexi Foskey of Camden County.
Joining Allegood and Wetherington on the second team are Gracee Wood, Bailee Williams and Loralee Bennett of Tift County; Dallas Brooks and Abby Rykard of Lowndes; and Amzy Cody of Camden County.
Abby Plymel, who has signed to play next season at ABAC, is a three-year starter at third base who hit .386 as a senior.
She also had 13 doubles, one home run and drove in 21 runs.
Powers, who was the Lady Packers’ leadoff hitter, batted a team-leading .391 with 11 doubles, a triple and three home runs. She also led the team in runs batted in with 22.
Madison Plymel, the Lady Packers catcher, hit .364 with eight doubles, three homers and 20 RBIs.
Allegood was the Lady Packers top pitcher, posting a 7-4 record with a 2.58 ERA. She struck out 68 batters in 78.2 innings.
She also batted .320 with eight doubles and a team-leading four home runs. She drove in 21 runs.
Wetherington, the Colquitt County shortstop, hit .307 with five doubles. She had 13 RBIs.
Barber, in his second season at Tift County, led the Lady Devils to a 14-18 record with a roster that included five freshmen as key contributors. Tift was 7-19 in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.