MOULTRIE — Led by Michael Bledsoe’s third-place finish, the Colquitt County wrestling team came in ninth in the Raja Bryan Memorial Invitational held Saturday at Ola High School in McDonough.
Social Circle won the event with 242 points.
The Packers had 93.9 points.
Bledsoe, a senior wrestling at 150, scored 23 points for the Packers.
He pinned his first three opponents: Knox Renfroe of Hampton, Gavin Grimsley of Morgan County and Anthony Navarro of Grayson.
In the semifinals, Bledsoe lost a 6-2 decision to Ola’s Brian Papcun.
But Bledsoe took the third-place match, winning by fall over Nicholas Moffett of Lovett.
Robert Tompkins took a fifth-place finish at 285.
After receiving a first-round bye, Tompkins, a senior, won by fall over James Taylor of East Coweta.
After being pinned by Travis Nollman of Ola, Tompkins won by fall over Mason Spelios of East Coweta in the consolation round three and then pinned Tift County’s Mori Alexander in the fifth-place match.
Freshman Cristobal Camarena went 3-1 at 113, winning by a major decision over Hampton’s Ethan Lormand and pinning Whitewater’s Brooks Scarbrough and Mary Persons’ Cully Tallent.
Britton Marshall, another freshman, went 2-1 at 132, winning his final two matches with pins of Hampton’s Bre’Jon Green and Strong Rock Christian’s Matthew Schroeder.
Veteran junior Eric Henson, at 138, was pinned in his first match, but came back to win by a technical fall over Lee County’s Ethan White, take a forfeit win and then earn a 6-1 decision over Social Circle’s Cale Prater.
Junior Billy Lawton won his first two matches — pins of Newnan’s Wyatt Burnham and Tift County’s Tavon Wallace — and dropped this final three to finish eighth at 138.
Sophomore Landon Taylor, wresting at 157,won two of his four matches, pinning North Atlanta’s Luke Sloan and Strong Rock Christian’s Gabe Hunter.
Sophomore Randy Smith won one of his three matches at 144, pinning East Coweta’s Nathan Scott.
At 106, Alan Escobar went 1-3 including a pin of North Atlanta’s Trent Ehler.
At 165, sophomore Russell Flowers won his first match with an 8-1 decision over Ola’s Xander Dossett, but later was injured.
Freshman Logan Rivenbark went 1-2 at 150, including a pin of Lee County’s Isaiah Dozier.
Juniors Quince McCloud and Wes Mims also wrestled for the varsity Packers.
Colquitt County had 13 wrestlers compete in the junior varsity meet, including Anthony Duque who went 4-0 and placed first at 138 pounds.
Also representing the Packers in the JV meet were Quintarious Mitchell, who went 2-1 and placed second at 106; Ismael Garcia, 1-1 at 120; Andy Sanchez, 1-1 at 126; Alexander Baker, 1-2, sixth, at 132; Diego Barrios, 2-1, fifth, at 138; Jayson Howard, 3-1, third, at 138; De’Montrae Reeves, 2-2, sixth, 150; Alejandro Lopez-Perez, 1-1 at 157; Chetanna Barber, 3-1, fifth, at 157; Aaron Dunn, 1-2, seventh, at 215; Carter Beck, 1-2, fourth, at 285; and Brennen Tebeest, 2-2, seventh, 285.
Four members of the Colquitt County girls team also competed at Ola.
Marjory Sanchez was 1-2 and placed fifth at 155; Kimyra Crawford was 1-2 and placed seventh at 120; Lucero Gonzalez-Mendoza was 0-2 at 105-115; and Jennifer Tercero was 0-2 at 120.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.