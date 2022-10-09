MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County middle school cross country team’s Hudson Champion took first place in the Big 5 Athletic Conference championships held Oct. 5 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Champion ran the two-mile course in 11:32, finishing one second ahead of William Rhoades of Lowndes.
The Colquitt County boys and girls teams each finished third overall.
Coffee won both team championships and had the top finisher in the girls race, Kellah Smith, who ran a 14:15.
Coffee’s girls won by just one point over Lowndes Middle School, 40-41.
The Coffee boys had a bigger cushion, finishing with 30 points. Second-place Lowndes had 45.
The Colquitt County boys has 53 points and were followed by Tift County with 107 and Valdosta with 130.
The middle school Lady Packers had 68 points and Tift County had 79.
Valdosta Middle School did not enter a girls team.
Also running for Colquitt County’s boys team were Benjamin Yingling, ninth, 13:09; Stewart Grant, 13th, 13:47; Chase Enfinger, 14th, 13:48; Osvaldo Sebastian Ambrosio, 16th, 13:51; Neftali Rodriguez, 21st, 14:21; and Nemesio Lorenzo, 25th, 14:47.
The boys race drew 32 runners.
Middle school Lady Packers who competed were Lydia Allegood, who was fifth with a 14:49; Judith Manuel Moctezuma, 11th, 15:54; McKenzie Wright, 16th, 16:15; Blair Summerlin, 17th, 16:32; Annabelle Dell, 19th, 16:44; Ellie Moore, 21st, 16:53; and Gracie Strickland, 22nd, 17:07.
The girls race featured 26 runners.
