MOULTRIE — Led by low medalist Myles Jones, the Lambert High golf team shot a 303 to win Saturday’s Packer Invitational at Sunset Country Club.
Colquitt County, the tournament host, was second, 18 shots back at 321.
Two of Colquitt County Region 1-7A opponents also were in the 13-team field.
Tift County was third with a 332, 11 shots back of the Packers.
Camden County was 12th with a 385.
The Packers were led by Chase Blanton, who was 3-over at 75 on a day that started out chilly and breezy.
Tucker Brown turned in a 79 and freshman David Strange was right behind at 81.
The Packers also counted Marshall McCranie’s 86.
Tyler Key shot 89.
Colquitt County coach Andrew Eunice was especially pleased with the play of Brown and Strange.
But the Packers could not keep pace with Lambert, which shot a 295 to win the Johnny Paulk Invitational on March 6 at the Jekyll Island Golf Club.
In addition to the 69 turned in by Jones, a senior, the Longhorns got a 76 from sophomore Nick Schwerdmann, a 77 from junior Kyle Stine and an 81 from senior Luke Cusick.
Tift County was led by Bo Carpenter, who shot 77.
Also scoring for the Blue Devils were Brady Walker, who shot 81; Jobe Warren, 86; and Jake Hasty 88.
Drew Hall shot a 90.
Tift County was followed by Ware County, which was fourth and shot 334; Auburn (Ala.), fifth, 341; Columbus 1 and Valdosta, tied for sixth, 346; Coffee, eighth, 352; Smiths Station (Ala.), ninth, 359; Berrien, 10th, 365; Lee County, 11th, 372; Camden County, 12th, 385; Columbus 2, 13th, 386.
Five Colquitt County golfers played as individuals, including Michael Hall and Cavin Hall, both members of the middle school team. Each shot an 82.
Jackson Glenn 90; Harrison Brown, 104; and John Davis Summerlin, 109.
Colquitt County will play next in the Hardaway Invitational, to be held Friday and Saturday at Bull Creek Golf Club in Columbus.
Sunset Country Club also will be the site of the Lady Packer Invitational, scheduled for Saturday, April 17.
The 36-hole girls Class 7A state tournament also will be played at Sunset on May 17-18.
The boys 7A state tournament will be held the same day at Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton.
