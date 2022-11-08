MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County middle school wrestling team placed second in the fourth annual Little Packer Classic held Saturday, Nov. 5.
Colquitt placed second and had 12 wrestlers finish in the top four.
Weight class winners were Brayden Glenn, 65 pounds; J.B. Tillman, 106 pounds; Cruz Grijalva, 113 pounds; Evan Flowers, 126 pounds; and Michael Braswell, 220 pounds.
Taking second-place finishes were Cole Lane, 120 pounds, and Alex Barajas, 182 pounds.
Placing fourth were Ashton Lucky, 86 pounds; Tray Gomez, 138 pounds; Chevy Barber, 145 pounds; Courtney Davis, 205 pounds; and Esau Camarena, 285 pounds.
Other teams competing were from Tift County, Thomas County Central, Lee County, Cook, Pelham, Hahira, Valdosta, Turner County, Ben Hill County and Bainbridge.
