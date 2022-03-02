TIFTON — The Colquitt County seventh-grade baseball team completed a sweep of its 2022 games against Tift County and Thomas County Central on Tuesday with a 13-3 victory over the Blue Devils in Tifton.
Tift won Tuesday’s eighth-grade game 10-4.
The seventh-grade Packers had already defeated Thomas County Central 17-1 and 3-2 and beat Tift 3-0 in Moultrie early last month.
On Tuesday, Colquitt jumped on the Blue Devils for seven runs in the first inning and cruised to an easy victory.
Carter Summerlin went 4-for-4 for the seventh-graders with a double and a triple and an RBI. He scored three times.
Carter Penuel chipped in two hits, including a double.
Jackson Edwards had a double and a pair of RBIs and Bryce Roberts, Judson Taylor, Eli Johnson and Kaden King added singles.
Bowen DeRosso started on the mound for the youngest Packers and pitched 4.2 innings, giving up three hits and two runs, only one of which was earned.
He did not walk a batter and struck out nine.
Carter Penuel gave up a run on two hits and issued a walk, but got a strikeout to end the game.
Now 5-4, the seventh-graders were scheduled to meet Pine Grove at 5 p.m. today at Packer Park.
The eighth-grade Packers had 10 hits against their Tift County counterparts, but could not overcome the Blue Devils’ 6-0 second-inning lead.
Tyson Hobby had a big afternoon offensively for the Packers, going 4-for-4 and scoring two runs.
Davis Lightsey and Hayden Glass each had two hits. One of Glass’s was a double and he drove in a pair of runs.
Karter Kight and Owen Bennett added singles.
The eighth-graders, now 3-5, will play a doubleheader at Hahira on Thursday.
