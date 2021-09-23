MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County seventh-grade football team finished its season Wednesday with a 38-8 victory over Lowndes on Tom White Field, Mack Tharpe Stadium.
Zy Hawkins and Josh Alford each scored two rushing touchdowns, and Alford added a receiving score as well. The two backs combined for more than 250 yards rushing, as the young Packer offensive line opened big running lanes in the Viking defense all afternoon.
Quarterback Arbashaun Curry directed the offense and completed the touchdown pass to Alford. He also completed a two-point conversion pass to Ke'Mari Jackson.
Alford accounted for two other conversions - one running and one on a pass to Za'Rian Robinson. Hawkins also converted for two points on a run.
The Packer defense was dominant from beginning to end. Nyneson Jeudy and Jalen Pace recorded tackles for loss and Ny'Zaylen Huckaby and Na'Ryan Spivey intercepted passes.
The seventh-grade Packers finished the season with a 3-2 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.