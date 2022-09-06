MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County 7th grade football team is now 3-0 after a 30-14 home victory over Valdosta Middle School Thursday.
The young Packer offense rolled up 317 yards. The defense, for its part, allowed just two scoring drives, of 52 and 12 yards, respectively.
Colquitt’s Kendall Jordan made the first three tackles of the game defensively, including a touchdown-saving shove out of bounds on the Wildcats’ opening offensive play. From there, the Packer defense held, as Lavorice Blyther registered a quarterback sack on 3rd down to force a punt.
Jordan fielded a short kick near midfield and returned it for an apparent touchdown, but an illegal block call against the Pack sent the offense onto the field. After managing just one first down, Colquitt gave possession back to the Wildcats, who opened the scoring for the afternoon.
A young Wildcat running back appeared to be hemmed in near the left sideline, but managed to reverse field and maneuver around several would-be tacklers before galloping 52 yards for a touchdown and the lead. The extra point try was no good, and the 6-0 lead would be Valdosta’s only advantage of the day.
To open the 2nd quarter, Quarterback Cohen Lawson directed a five-play scoring drive, highlighted by two completions to Jordan. Lawson threw a short out route, and Jordan turned it into a 33-yarder. Then, three plays later Lawson found Jordan again, in stride, as he streaked down the middle of the field and into the end zone from 30 yards out. Quinahri Thornton hauled in a Lawson pass for a 2-point conversion, and the Packers had an 8-6 lead.
The Packer defense went back to work. Jason Stephenson recorded an impressive open-field tackle and Kordae Myers registered a tackle-for-loss. Valdosta, though, drove deep into Packer territory, until the Packers got the big play they were looking for. Just before the four-minute mark, Tamarrion Sims managed to punch the ball out of the grip of a Wildcat running back, and Blyther pounced on it, ending the drive and putting the home team back on offense.
With four minutes on the clock and backed up to their own 26, Lawson led a methodical drive, aided by a 15-yard facemask penalty. Jordan ran three times, Lawson carried for 24 yards, and Jordan caught another pass for thirteen more to bring the Packers to the Valdosta 15. This time, it was Tristan Walker finding paydirt, catching a Lawson pass across the middle and bursting through a seam in the Wildcat secondary to get to the goal line with just 15 ticks remaining in the second quarter. The halftime advantage was 14-6.
“I liked how we dealt with adversity,” head coach Andy Chapura said. “We expected Valdosta to make a play here or there, and they did. But our kids responded - we put together two long scoring drives and took back control of the game.”
After intermission, Walker got the 2nd half action started with a 34-yard kickoff return to the Wildcat 33. The Packers mostly kept it on the ground on their third scoring possession, with Jason Stephenson, Blyther, Jordan, and Lawson each running once, and Lawson connecting with Walker for five yards through the air. It was Stephenson, though, who ran it into the end zone from five yards out behind a big block by Elijah Milligan. Lawson ran in the 2-point conversion, and the score was 22-6.
In desperate need of a big play, the young Wildcats found one on special teams, as the Valdosta kickoff returner found a small gap in the Packer coverage unit, squirted through, and rumbled all the way to the Pack 12-yardline before being brought down by Thornton. The Packer defense stood tall, as Daiyunn Walker and Myers combined for a tackle-for-loss, and then Zion Hardy combined with Jabori HIll on the next play for another stop in the backfield. Jordan then deflected a pass away, and on 4th down, Monterrius Haynes intercepted. Valdosta would not concede possession, however, as they managed to strip the ball away from Haynes before he went to the ground, and the Wildcat offense was given new life and a short-lived dose of momentum. The Wildcats scored a touchdown and managed a successful conversion, narrowing the Packer lead to 22-14.
The Packer offense would respond once more. After handing off to Stephenson for a short gain on 1st down, Lawson feigned a handoff and took off on a designed quarterback run on 2nd. Led through the hole by the blocking of Travis Moore and Myers, Lawson eluded the grasp of a pursuing linebacker and broke to the sideline, which he followed 78 yards for his third score of the day (including two passing). For good measure, Lawson tacked on the conversion himself to provide the final 30-14 margin.
“It was a good team win,” Chapura said. “The offense put up points, the defense was sound all day, just allowing the one big play. We had the mistake on special teams, but we’ll get that corrected. I liked what I saw from our young men today - and I know they’ll be ready to get back to work after a nice long weekend.”
After Labor Day, the 7th and 8th grade Packers will travel to take on Coffee on September 8.
