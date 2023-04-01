MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County boys golf team continued its strong 2023 season by winning its own Packer Invitational by 8 shots on Saturday at Sunset Country Club.
The Packers’ 306 left Ware County and Calvary Christian tied for second with each shooting a 314.
The Packers were led by senior Chase Blanton who shot a 2-under 70.
Blanton, who had seven birdies, was third individually out of the 84 golfers who took part and finished two shots back of low medalist Brycen Jones of Thomasville.
“Chase has been playing really well this past week, so it was not a surprise to see him play well,” said Colquitt County boys golf coach Andrew Eunice.
The Packers also counted a 76 from freshman Michael Hall, a 79 from senior Marshall McCranie and an 81 from David Strange.
James Fagan shot a 95.
Also playing as individuals were Packers Harrison Brown, who turned in a 94, and Bailey Truett, who shot 109.
“Marshall birdied his last hole to shoot 79,” Eunice said. “They are great leaders for our team and the younger guys.
Marshall and Chase have started every tournament since their sixth-grade year for our Packers.”
The win was the second of the season for the Colquitt County boys, who also took the top spot in Lee County’s Trojan Invitational, shooting a 298 on March 13 at River Pointe Golf Club in Albany to beat Lowndes by three strokes.
“We have been pretty steady all year, honestly,” Eunice said. “We didn’t have our A game today and won, which is something we haven’t been able to do the past couple of years.”
The Colquitt boys will play next on Monday, April 10, in the Neil Graham Invitational at Douglas Country Club.
The Area tournament is scheduled for Monday, April 17, at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton, where the Packers will try to qualify for the May 9, Sectional.
The Sectional will be held at Oakwood Country Club, also in Carrollton.
The state tournament will be held May 15-16, at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta.
