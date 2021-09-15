Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 79F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.