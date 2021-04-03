TIFTON - The Colquitt County soccer teams dropped a pair of Region 1-7A matches at Tift County on Friday.
The Lady Packers fell 2-0 and are now 2-13 overall and 0-6 in the region.
The Colquitt County boys lost 3-2 and fall to 7-8 overall and 1-5 in the region.
The Lady Packers and Packers will be off until Monday, April 12, when they play host to Ware County.
The regular-season finale is scheduled for Wednesday, April 14, when Thomas County Central visits Packer Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.