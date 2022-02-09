LEESBURG — The Colquitt County soccer teams dropped a pair of matches at Lee County on Tuesday.
The 1-0 loss to the Trojans was the first of the season for the Colquitt County boys, now 3-1.
The Lady Packers lost 2-0 and fall to 2-1-1.
“We fought hard but tonight wasn’t our night,” said Lady Packers coach Will Phillips. “I thought we didn’t do a lot of the little things it takes to beat a quality side like Lee County.
“Extremely proud of GK Madison Edmondson. She was outstanding in the net tonight and made four to five incredible saves to keep us within striking distance.”
The Colquitt County soccer teams will play at Coffee on Friday and at Cairo on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
