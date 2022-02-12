MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County boys soccer team scored 10 goals in a match for the second time this young season in a victory over Coffee on Friday in Douglas.
Before the Packers took a 10-1 win, the Colquitt County girls battled to a 3-3 tie with the Lady Trojans.
The Colquitt boys raised their record to 4-1 with the victory over the Trojans.
The Packers have outscored their five opponents by a combined 26-4.
They opened the season with a 10-0 win over Cook and have also defeated Thomas County Central 2-0 and Thomasville 4-2.
Their only loss has come by a 1-0 at Lee County last Tuesday.
The Lady Packers had a 3-1 lead in the second half on Friday, but could not hold on.
Jacey Wetherington gave the Lady Packers a 1-0 lead 1:32 into the match when she took a corner kick from Tatum Salter and flicked it past the Coffee keeper.
Coffee tied it 10 minutes later after Colquitt was unable to clear the ball.
Salter put the Lady Packers up 2-1 with an unassisted goal 15 minutes into the first half.
Colquitt extended its lead to 3-1 on an unassisted goal by Mollie Hewett 17:49 into the second half.
But Coffee pulled to within one scoring after a crossed ball 20:20 into the second half.
The match-tying goal came with eight minutes remaining on a shot that the Lady Packers saved and deflected and then was put back in by the Lady Trojans.
The Colquitt County girls are now 2-1-2 with their only loss coming at Lee County by a 2-0 score.
Colquitt will travel to Cairo on Tuesday for two more non-region matches.
The Cairo girls are 2-0; the Syrupmakers are 0-2.
Also, on Thursday, the Colquitt County junior varsity boys soccer team defeated Tift County 6-1.
Thomas Preza scored two goals and Josiah Manuel, Bielman Cinto, Roger Umanzor and Jose Espinoza scored for the Packers, who are now 2-0.
