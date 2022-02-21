MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County boys soccer team has just one close loss and a tie on its ledger as it prepares to open Region 1-7A play on Friday.
The Packers opened play last week with a 2-2 tie at Cairo before getting a 5-0 win at Houston County.
On Saturday, Colquitt defeated Ware County 5-0 and Pierce County 5-1 in a jamboree at Thomas County Central.
The Packers opened with three straight victories — 10-0 over Cook, 2-0 over Thomas County Central and 4-2 over Thomasville — before coming up just short at Lee County 1-0.
The region-opener will be at Tift County against a Blue Devils team that is 6-0-1.
Tift has defeated Lee County, Crisp County, Marietta, Dutchtown, Valdosta and Bainbridge by a combined 22-5
The tie was a 1-1 deadlock against Veterans High.
The Blue Devils’ 2-0 victory at Bainbridge last Thursday was the 100th career win for Tift County coach Bobby Earls.
Tift County played Peach County on Tuesday.
Colquitt’s boys dropped both of its matches to Tift County last year, falling 5-0 and 3-2.
Last week was a difficult one for the Lady Packers.
After going 2-1-2 in their first five matches of the season, the Colquitt County girls lost three straight, falling to Cairo 2-0, No. 5-ranked Houston County 10-0 and, on Saturday, to Ware County 5-1.
The Lady Packers will try to rebound when they travel to Tifton on Friday.
The Lady Devils took a 2-5 record into their Tuesday meeting at Peach County.
The Lady Packers dropped a pair of 2-0 decisions to Tift last year.
Colquitt will be back at Packer Park on Tuesday, March 1, for another pair of region matches against Lowndes.
On Friday, March 4, the Lady Packers and Packers will face their third-straight region opponents when they travel to Camden County.
