MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County soccer teams swept visiting Thomasville on Tuesday at Packer Park and each remains unbeaten through the first three matches of the season.
The Lady Packers raised their record to 2-0-1 with a 3-1 victory over the Lady Bulldogs.
The Colquitt girls scored first at 8:30 into the match with Haylie Linsley getting the goal and Makayla Allen assisting.
Six minutes later, Thomasville tied the match.
The Lady Packers got the winning goal and an insurance goal in the second half.
At 18:50 into the half, Thomasville was carded for a hand ball in the box and Jessica Castro converted the penalty kick to put Colquitt up 2-1.
Laura Hailey Bryan's goal four minutes later put the game out of reach.
The Colquitt County boys climbed to 3-0 with a 4-2 victory over the Bulldogs.
The Packers are underclassmen-dominated this season with just two seniors: midfielder Kevin Galvin and forward Jonathan Perez.
Coach Jimbo Jarvis and his staff of Eric Wingate and Andy Chapura will be counting on 18 juniors, sophomores and freshmen as the boys try to improve on last year's 9-9 record.
The 11 juniors are Luke Brogdon, Yudiel Duvergel Jr., Samuel Jimenez, Eric Garcia, Iszac Doroteo, Rene Dominguez, Joshua Ramirez, Gio Pasqual, Luis Corona, Jason Portillo and Fernando Bautista.
Doroteo and Dominguez are the team's keepers.
The sophomore Packers are Christian Mata, Natiam Garcia, Hudson Glenn, Oswaldo Leon and Dierick Espinoza.
Freshmen playing with the varsity are midfielders Adrian Gallardo and Lee Duvergel.
The Lady Packers and Packers will play next on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Lee County.
