VALDOSTA - The Colquitt County boys soccer team broke a 1-1 tie with two second-half goals on the way to a 3-1 road victory over Valdosta on Tuesday.
The Lady Packers fell 1-0.
The Packers scored first on a goal by Jason Gallardo at the 14:45 mark. Valdosta tied at 30:24 and match remained knotted at the half.
But Jair Landa scored at 44:59 in the second half to give the Packers the lead they held on to the rest of the way.
Gallardo added an insurance goal at 52:13.
"We finally played a complete game like a real varsity team, instead of a part-time JV," coach Jimbo Jarvis said. "Hope this means we are turning a corner, just in time for Tifton on Friday, no doubt."
The victory raises the Packers record to 3-1. Tift County also has won three of its four matches.
The Lady Packers will take a 1-4 record into their match with the Lady Devils, who are 0-3-1.
