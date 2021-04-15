MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County soccer teams will now prepare for the state playoffs after splitting a pair of matches with Thomas County Central on Wednesday at Packer Park.
The Colquitt County boys defeated the Yellow Jackets 2-0 and will take a 9-8 record into their first-round playoff game at South Gwinnett in Snellville at 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday.
The Region 4 champion Comets are ranked No. 2 in the state and will take a 13-3-2 record into the playoffs.
Packers head coach Jimbo Jarvis said his team “finished stronger, winning four out of last five matches.
“The one loss during that stretch was to region champs Tifton and that game was close, losing 3-2 in the last seven minutes.”
Both goals against Thomas County Central on Wednesday came in the second half and both were scored by Yudi Duvergel, a sophomore defender. They were his first varsity goals.
“He is an exciting player to watch with lots of energy,” Jarvis said. “He is also willing to learn and absorbs what you tell him like a sponge.”
Jarvis said the match against the Comets will be the toughest his players have faced this season.
“As young as we are, it will be a great experience for these guys,” Jarvis said. “Win or lose our goal is to play well and take advantage of every opportunity. We know that this is a building year for us, but we have improved and this match will tell us how far we still have to go.
The Lady Packers fell to the Lady Jackets 4-0 on Wednesday and will take a 2-15 record to Snellville for their Tuesday playoff opener at Region 4 champion Brookwood.
